AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $267.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.86. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $268.27. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

