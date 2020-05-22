AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,218 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VER. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vereit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Vereit’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.