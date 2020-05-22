AE Wealth Management LLC Has $539,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,201,000 after acquiring an additional 583,712 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,158,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,916,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83,739 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,458.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 899,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after acquiring an additional 882,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 855,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.20. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

