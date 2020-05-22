AE Wealth Management LLC Has $469,000 Stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 36,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Barbara White bought 15,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $529.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.42. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

