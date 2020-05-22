AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,330.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $290.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.71 and its 200 day moving average is $269.89. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.18.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

