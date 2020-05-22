AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,449. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

