AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dell by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,395 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Dell by 3,635,585.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,551,000 after buying an additional 1,781,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $83,698,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,522,000 after buying an additional 1,338,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,275,000 after buying an additional 1,169,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 361,831 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,385,475.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $2,229,271.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,295,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. ValuEngine lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $44.39 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

