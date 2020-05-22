AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto bought 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $89,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,001 shares of company stock worth $82,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

