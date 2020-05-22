AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 481 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,687,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 351,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after purchasing an additional 284,374 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.17, for a total value of $238,902.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,493 shares of company stock worth $2,937,079. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $244.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.