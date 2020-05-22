AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 456 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

NYSE TRP opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.