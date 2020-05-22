AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 177.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Masco by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Masco by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

