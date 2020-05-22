AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $185.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

