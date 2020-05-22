AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

