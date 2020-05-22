AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,573 Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.4% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 286,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $11,979,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 71,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $3,086,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,289,625 shares of company stock valued at $97,809,246. 46.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.99%.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

