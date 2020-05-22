AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 277.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,285,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 6,387,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of HTZ stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Hertz Global’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.