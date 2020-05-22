AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,802 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 125.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $61.37 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.