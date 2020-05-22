AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,540 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth $479,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,154.6% in the fourth quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 702,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 646,361 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OEC stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,848.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorin Crenshaw bought 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $108,707.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,206 shares in the company, valued at $193,138.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,600 shares of company stock worth $330,169 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on OEC. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

