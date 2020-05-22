Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 32.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 37.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 54.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.39.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

