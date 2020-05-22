Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.44. Active Energy Group shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 4,115,557 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,848.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.47.

About Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

