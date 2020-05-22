Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Acme United by 11,358.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 1,780.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter.

Acme United stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33. Acme United has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

