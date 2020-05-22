96,830 Shares in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Gartner as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $107,863,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gartner by 212.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,182,000 after purchasing an additional 322,057 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 61.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,312,000 after purchasing an additional 215,501 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Gartner by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 190,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $118.21 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.03.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

