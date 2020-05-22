$9.12 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post $9.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.06 million. Xencor posted sales of $19.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $68.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.83 million to $85.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $89.07 million, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $178.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 79.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.03. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $17,686,068.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter worth $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 25.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

