$536.92 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $536.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.98 million and the lowest is $518.00 million. Match Group reported sales of $497.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a return on equity of 199.73% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.26.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $84.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90. Match Group has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $486,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,375. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,928,000. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

