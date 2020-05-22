$454.38 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report $454.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.73 million to $465.40 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $578.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at $32,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Venator Materials by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Venator Materials by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Venator Materials by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNTR opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

