43,734 Shares in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,734 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. FuelCell Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 169.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCEL. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

