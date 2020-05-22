3i Group (LON:III) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

3i Group (LON:III) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on III. Barclays decreased their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised 3i Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 9.18. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8.15 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,178.50 ($15.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.94.

3i Group (LON:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 22.10 ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (75.50) (($0.99)) by GBX 97.60 ($1.28).

In other news, insider Julia Wilson acquired 31,900 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £245,630 ($323,112.34).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

