37,704 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

