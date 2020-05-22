$31.30 Million in Sales Expected for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to announce $31.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $40.00 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $74.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year sales of $177.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $197.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $230.25 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $238.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.05). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $69.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SilverBow Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of SBOW opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

