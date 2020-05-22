$305.10 Million in Sales Expected for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post $305.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $324.93 million. Roku reported sales of $250.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $123.82.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,488,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,337.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,872 shares of company stock worth $17,649,686. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after buying an additional 2,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 117.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,631,000 after buying an additional 1,027,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,963,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 138.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,304,000 after buying an additional 778,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

