208 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in eHealth by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in eHealth by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH opened at $128.17 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.02.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $986,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.