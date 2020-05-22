$184.60 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post sales of $184.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.20 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $326.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $941.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $936.30 million to $946.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $969.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average is $160.27. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

