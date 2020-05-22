13,239 Shares in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after buying an additional 300,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,581,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,687,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 795,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

CNOB opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNOB. TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,385.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Thompson acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

