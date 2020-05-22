12,205 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $191,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $13.34 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

