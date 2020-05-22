$113.34 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will report sales of $113.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. Mimecast reported sales of $99.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $480.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.00 million to $485.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $567.39 million, with estimates ranging from $547.00 million to $589.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Dougherty & Co upgraded Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -984.50, a PEG ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $1,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,521,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,171,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,206 shares of company stock worth $3,640,456. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

