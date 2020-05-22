10,220 Shares in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Varonis Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Craig Hallum lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.54.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 49,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,887,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $443,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,094 shares of company stock worth $10,748,948. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

