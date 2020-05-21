Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,756 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $121,772,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Celanese by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,399,000 after acquiring an additional 575,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 801,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 291,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $23,898,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Celanese by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 152,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 128,919 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

