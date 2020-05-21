Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 67,235 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,661,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 588,030 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,687,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Bank of America raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

