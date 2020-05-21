Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $80,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after buying an additional 498,039 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 509,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after buying an additional 416,635 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,566,000 after buying an additional 337,204 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.25. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $102.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

