Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.87 Million Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Concho Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,417,000 after purchasing an additional 357,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $57.33 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

