Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.67 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 2,221.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.15% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 200,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 544,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 76,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $810.89 million and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at $439,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.