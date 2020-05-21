Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,335,000 after acquiring an additional 479,812 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after acquiring an additional 375,796 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 661,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 367,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,712.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $417,890.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,958.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,779. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -108.99 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

