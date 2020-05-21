Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,075,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 569,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 779,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 119,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,573 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.49. CNH Industrial NV has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.06%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Bank of America downgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

