Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 9,900 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,650.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $30.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.4154 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

