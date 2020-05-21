Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 602 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.17.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.76 and a 200-day moving average of $235.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.