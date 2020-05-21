Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,747,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,507,000 after purchasing an additional 369,933 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 33.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 507,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 77,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SJR stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 78.70%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

