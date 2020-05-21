Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $88.16 on Thursday. Life Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Citigroup raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

In related news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $257,800.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

