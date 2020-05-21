Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 8,650 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

SPR stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.