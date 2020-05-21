Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,440 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

