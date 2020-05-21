Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 19,021 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mylan by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 257,593 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Mylan in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mylan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,161,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 131,434 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mylan by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 796,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Mylan by 5.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,108,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 57,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MYL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mylan NV has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

