Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $150.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.72.

NYSE ZBH opened at $126.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.40. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

